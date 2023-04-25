 Skip to main content
Cardinals cruise past Huskies at Carson Park, other Tuesday scores

  • Updated
  • 0
Cardinals baseball cruises past Huskies 10-4

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- The Chippewa Falls Cardinals picked up an important Big Rivers Conference baseball victory 10-4 over Eau Claire North on Tuesday night. 

Chi-Hi jumped out to a big early lead with eight runs in the first two innings and it was too big for the Huskies to overcome.

OTHER TUESDAY SCORES

High school baseball

Big Rivers Conference

New Richmond 14, Menomonie 3

Middle Border Conference

Altoona 3, Prescott 1

Baldwin-Woodville 5, Ellsworth 4

Dairyland Conference

Independence/Gilmanton 12, Alma Center Lincoln 0

Augusta 8, Cochrane-Fountain City 13

Eleva-Strum 3, Melrose-Mindoro 2

Cloverbelt Conference

Regis 11, Osseo-Fairchild 1 (6 innings)

High school softball

Big Rivers Conference

Eau Claire North 3, Menomonie 1

Chippewa Falls 16, Eau Claire Memorial 3 (5 innings)

Rice Lake 4, River Falls 7

New Richmond 12, Hudson 11

Dairyland Conference

Alma/Pepin 1, Eau Claire Immanuel 4

Augusta 5, Cochrane-Fountain City 6 (Game 1)

Augusta 1, Cochrane-Fountain City 3 (Game 2)

Blair-Taylor 8, Whitehall 0 (5 innings, Game 1)

Blair-Taylor 18, Whitehall 1 (3 innings, Game 2)

Cloverbelt Conference

Bloomer 9, Thorp 7 (Game 1)

Bloomer 11, Thorp 1 (6 innings, Game 2)

Osseo-Fairchild 15, Regis 1 (5 innings, Game 1)

Osseo-Fairchild 12, Regis 2 (6 innings, Game 2)

Fall Creek 4, McDonell Central 3 (Game 1)

Fall Creek 4, McDonell Central 1 (Game 2)

Stanley-Boyd 4, Cadott 2 (Game 1)

Stanley-Boyd 17, Cadott 15 (Game 2)

Gilman 25, Spencer 0 (3 innings, Game 1)

Gilman 19, Spencer 4 (3 innings, Game 2)

Dunn-St. Croix Conference

Mondovi 5, Elk Mound 3

Durand-Arkansaw 13, Elmwood/Plum City 6

Middle Border Conference

Ellsworth 6, Somerset 5

Altoona 2, Saint Croix Central 4

Girls high school soccer

Regis/McDonell 8, Melrose-Mindoro/G-E-T 0

Boys high school tennis

Regis 6, Amery 1

Menomonie 7, River Falls 0

Hudson 4, Eau Claire North 3

Boys high school golf

Rice Lakes BRC meet

1. Eau Claire Memorial - 140

2. River Falls - 149

3. Hudson - 153

4. Eau Claire North - 158

5. New Richmond - 160

Cloverbelt West Golf Match

1. McDonell/Regis - 152

2. Bloomer - 156

3. Stanley-Boyd - 180

4. Osseo-Fairchild - 192

5. Cadott - 212

High school track & field

Mondovi Meet - Girls results

1. Mondovi - 91

2. Cumberland - 89

3. Regis - 42

4. Eau Claire Immanuel - 38

Mondovi Meet - Boys results

1. Cumberland - 104.5

2. Mondovi - 86.5

3. Regis - 45

4. Eau Claire Immanuel - 27

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com

Tags

