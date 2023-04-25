Cardinals cruise past Huskies at Carson Park, other Tuesday scores

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- The Chippewa Falls Cardinals picked up an important Big Rivers Conference baseball victory 10-4 over Eau Claire North on Tuesday night.
Chi-Hi jumped out to a big early lead with eight runs in the first two innings and it was too big for the Huskies to overcome.
OTHER TUESDAY SCORES
High school baseball
Big Rivers Conference
New Richmond 14, Menomonie 3
Middle Border Conference
Altoona 3, Prescott 1
Baldwin-Woodville 5, Ellsworth 4
Dairyland Conference
Independence/Gilmanton 12, Alma Center Lincoln 0
Augusta 8, Cochrane-Fountain City 13
Eleva-Strum 3, Melrose-Mindoro 2
Cloverbelt Conference
Regis 11, Osseo-Fairchild 1 (6 innings)
High school softball
Big Rivers Conference
Eau Claire North 3, Menomonie 1
Chippewa Falls 16, Eau Claire Memorial 3 (5 innings)
Rice Lake 4, River Falls 7
New Richmond 12, Hudson 11
Dairyland Conference
Alma/Pepin 1, Eau Claire Immanuel 4
Augusta 5, Cochrane-Fountain City 6 (Game 1)
Augusta 1, Cochrane-Fountain City 3 (Game 2)
Blair-Taylor 8, Whitehall 0 (5 innings, Game 1)
Blair-Taylor 18, Whitehall 1 (3 innings, Game 2)
Cloverbelt Conference
Bloomer 9, Thorp 7 (Game 1)
Bloomer 11, Thorp 1 (6 innings, Game 2)
Osseo-Fairchild 15, Regis 1 (5 innings, Game 1)
Osseo-Fairchild 12, Regis 2 (6 innings, Game 2)
Fall Creek 4, McDonell Central 3 (Game 1)
Fall Creek 4, McDonell Central 1 (Game 2)
Stanley-Boyd 4, Cadott 2 (Game 1)
Stanley-Boyd 17, Cadott 15 (Game 2)
Gilman 25, Spencer 0 (3 innings, Game 1)
Gilman 19, Spencer 4 (3 innings, Game 2)
Dunn-St. Croix Conference
Mondovi 5, Elk Mound 3
Durand-Arkansaw 13, Elmwood/Plum City 6
Middle Border Conference
Ellsworth 6, Somerset 5
Altoona 2, Saint Croix Central 4
Girls high school soccer
Regis/McDonell 8, Melrose-Mindoro/G-E-T 0
Boys high school tennis
Regis 6, Amery 1
Menomonie 7, River Falls 0
Hudson 4, Eau Claire North 3
Boys high school golf
Rice Lakes BRC meet
1. Eau Claire Memorial - 140
2. River Falls - 149
3. Hudson - 153
4. Eau Claire North - 158
5. New Richmond - 160
Cloverbelt West Golf Match
1. McDonell/Regis - 152
2. Bloomer - 156
3. Stanley-Boyd - 180
4. Osseo-Fairchild - 192
5. Cadott - 212
High school track & field
Mondovi Meet - Girls results
1. Mondovi - 91
2. Cumberland - 89
3. Regis - 42
4. Eau Claire Immanuel - 38
Mondovi Meet - Boys results
1. Cumberland - 104.5
2. Mondovi - 86.5
3. Regis - 45
4. Eau Claire Immanuel - 27