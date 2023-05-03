Cardinals flock to college: 15 athletes put pen to paper

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW)- 15 athletes from Chippewa Falls High School put pen to paper and signed to play college sports on Wednesday, the school's largest signing day ceremony in recent memory, according to Athletic Director Mike Thompson.
Five athletes will stay close to home at UW-Stout or UW-Eau Claire, while the rest will spread around Wisconsin and the Midwest across ten different sports.
Below is a list of each signee and their college commitment:
Madisyn Bauer - North Iowa Area Community College - Softball
Thomas Clary - UW-Eau Claire - Track & Field
Christian Crumbaker - UW-La Crosse - Track & Field
Dawson Goodman - UW-Stout - Football
Jake Mason - UW-Platteville - Cross Country and Track & Field
Mason Monarski - UW-Eau Claire - Basketball
Sami Perlberg - UW-Oshkosh - Volleyball
Joey Schemenauer - Northland College - Hockey
Kansas Smith - Ripon College - Cross Country and Track & Field
Emma-Lyn Stephenson - Trine University - Hockey
Grayden Thatcher - UW-River Falls - Football
Jackson Tomczak - UW-Eau Claire - Basketball
Peyton Watson - Washington University - Swimming
Ava Heinz - UW-Madison - Rowing
Joanna Mower - UW-Eau Claire - Cheer