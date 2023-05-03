 Skip to main content
Cardinals flock to college: 15 athletes put pen to paper

All 15 committed athletes sit at the head table during Chippewa Falls High School's signing day ceremony on May 3, 2023.

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW)- 15 athletes from Chippewa Falls High School put pen to paper and signed to play college sports on Wednesday, the school's largest signing day ceremony in recent memory, according to Athletic Director Mike Thompson.

Five athletes will stay close to home at UW-Stout or UW-Eau Claire, while the rest will spread around Wisconsin and the Midwest across ten different sports. 

Below is a list of each signee and their college commitment:

Madisyn Bauer - North Iowa Area Community College - Softball

Thomas Clary - UW-Eau Claire - Track & Field

Christian Crumbaker - UW-La Crosse - Track & Field

Dawson Goodman - UW-Stout - Football

Jake Mason - UW-Platteville - Cross Country and Track & Field

Mason Monarski - UW-Eau Claire - Basketball

Sami Perlberg - UW-Oshkosh - Volleyball

Joey Schemenauer - Northland College - Hockey

Kansas Smith - Ripon College - Cross Country and Track & Field

Emma-Lyn Stephenson - Trine University - Hockey

Grayden Thatcher - UW-River Falls - Football

Jackson Tomczak - UW-Eau Claire - Basketball

Peyton Watson - Washington University - Swimming

Ava Heinz - UW-Madison - Rowing

Joanna Mower - UW-Eau Claire - Cheer

