Cardinals lose five-set thriller in state quarterfinals

GREEN BAY (WQOW)- In a thrilling five-set battle with Burlington, the Chippewa Falls Cardinals fell 3-2 (23-25, 25-12, 22-25, 25-17, 15-9) in the Division 1 quarterfinals at the WIAA State Girls Volleyball Tournament on Thursday.
Chippewa Falls took a close first set by two points before the Demons dominated set two. Chi-Hi and Burlington traded sets three and four to force a deciding fifth set. The Cardinals led set five 7-6 before Burlington made a run and stretched the lead to 13-9. After a Chi-Hi timeout, Burlington won the final two points to eliminate the Cardinals.
Paige Steinmetz finished the match with 19 kills, and Maddy Bauer recorded 44 assists in the loss.
Burlington will advance to play top seed Oconomowoc in the Division 1 semifinals on Friday.
McDonell Central, St. Croix Falls and Bloomer will compete in the D2-D4 state semifinals on Friday at the Resch Center.