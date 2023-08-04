Cardinals training hard, rebuilding in Raykovich's 50th year coaching

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Chuck Raykovich has coached thousands of kids in his 50 year coaching career, but this year, his Chippewa Falls Cardinals are some of his hardest workers yet.
2023 is Raykovich's 38th season as head coach at Chi-Hi and 50th year of coaching football. When it comes to training and coaching, he says things have changed for the better since he got into the game.
"I think kids today are better athletes," Raykovich said. "One of the reasons is the facilities they have to work out in, and kids are more dedicated than they used to be. I like how it is today."
The Cardinals are still a younger team with 44 juniors on the roster. Only two starters are returning from last year's team, one on each side of the ball. When asked if there is an identity to the younger an inexperienced group yet, Raykovich said he wasn't prepared to answer.
Despite having roughly 130 players in the program, many of them have already had playing time. Chi-Hi fielded two freshman teams last year to give players more chances to see game action.
Those chances, and others offered year-round have helped the Cardinals grow and keep them coming out to play for Coach Rayko.
"It's awesome because it means they appreciate what our school has done to allow them to play football," Raykovich said. "20 years ago, kids didn't train year-round. If they're a multi-sport athlete, they didn't have time to do that. Now, our multi-sport athletes find time to train."
Chippewa Falls will kick off its season at home against Holmen on August 17.