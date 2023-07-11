 Skip to main content
Casey Mignone leaves Chippewa Steel Hockey for Alaska Fairbanks

Former Chippewa Steel Coach Joins Nanook Hockey Bench as Assistant Coach

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - The Alaska Nanooks hockey program just announced Casey Mignone as their new Assistant coach.

Mignone will become the third member of the Nooks coaching staff behind Head Coach Erik Largen and Associate Head Coach Chris Brown.

The Chippewa Steel director of scouting says it is a tough loss for the Steel program, but he believes Mignone will have a smooth transition.

"It's tough to lose him, but he has a pretty good relationship with associate head coach Chris and I have talked with Chris probably every day sense this kind of transpired. I think it is going to be pretty seamless," Steve Williams said.

