Cavaliers, Merchants, Tigers advance to WBA state championship

(WQOW) - Three Chippewa River Baseball League teams advanced to the Wisconsin Baseball Association state championship over the weekend.
The Osseo Merchants and Tilden Tigers advanced from the Augusta regional, while the Eau Claire Cavaliers advanced from the Ellsworth regional. All three teams went 2-0.
Seeding for the state championship will be Tuesday to determine tournament pairings and the schedule. Games will be held Friday through Sunday at Carson Park in Eau Claire and at Jon Soiney Memorial Field in Osseo.