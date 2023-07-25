 Skip to main content
Top Stories

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values of 100 to 105 expected.

* WHERE...In Minnesota, Watonwan, Waseca, Steele, Martin,
Faribault and Freeborn Counties. In Wisconsin, Dunn, Pepin,
Chippewa and Eau Claire Counties.

* WHEN...From noon to 8 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Lows tonight will remain in the 70s, which
will limit the ability to cool down between two hot afternoons
today and Thursday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Cavaliers top Merchants, close in on CRBL playoffs

  Updated
  • 0
072523 Merchants Cavaliers

Lucas Costley pitched six shutout innings as the Cavaliers topped the Merchants 3-1 Tuesday at Carson Park

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Lucas Costley pitched six shutout innings and the Eau Claire Cavaliers held down the Osseo Merchants for a 3-1 win Tuesday at Carson Park.

The Cavaliers improve to 12-6 in Chippewa River Baseball League play and currently hold one of two wild card spots in the final week of the regular season. The Eau Claire Rivermen (12-7) hold the second spot while the Eau Claire Bears (10-7) are still in contention.

The Cavaliers will travel to the Beef River Bullfrogs on Wednesday.

Osseo finishes its league season 17-3 and will host a wild card matchup on August 2 at Merchant Park.

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

