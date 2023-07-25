Cavaliers top Merchants, close in on CRBL playoffs

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Lucas Costley pitched six shutout innings and the Eau Claire Cavaliers held down the Osseo Merchants for a 3-1 win Tuesday at Carson Park.
The Cavaliers improve to 12-6 in Chippewa River Baseball League play and currently hold one of two wild card spots in the final week of the regular season. The Eau Claire Rivermen (12-7) hold the second spot while the Eau Claire Bears (10-7) are still in contention.
The Cavaliers will travel to the Beef River Bullfrogs on Wednesday.
Osseo finishes its league season 17-3 and will host a wild card matchup on August 2 at Merchant Park.