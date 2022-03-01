Celebration of life plans for Bruce Larson announced

(WQOW) - The family of legendary high school football coach Bruce Larson has shared plans for his celebration of life.
A visitation will take place Friday from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Somerset High School. A short ceremony will follow.
The family asks visitors wear Somerset, UW-River Falls or Green Bay Packers gear.
The funeral for Larson will be held Saturday at Christ Lutheran Church in Somerset at 11:00 a.m. A reception will follow at General Sam's in Somerset.
News of Larson's passing was shared on Sunday. Larson led Somerset High School to three state titles and three runner-up finishes and was named the Don Shula NFL National High School Coach of the Year in 2015.