Celtics force Game 7

  • Updated
Bucks Celtics

MILWAUKEE (WQOW) - Jayson Tatum scored 46 points and the Boston Celtics forced a decisive Game 7 with a 108-95 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday.

You can watch Game 7 on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. on WQOW.

The winner of the series will face the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Jaylen Brown added 22 points for the Celtics, while Marcus Smart scored 21 points.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee with 44 points, 20 rebounds and 6 assists. Jrue Holiday added 17 points and Pat Connaughton added 14 points.

