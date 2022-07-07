Chaffee moves up divisions, ranked No. 1 ahead of World Championships

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW)- She's the reigning two-time World Junior champion, the first to throw a perfect game at a championship, and now she's taking her game to the next level.
Chippewa Falls native Sarah Chaffee will compete in her first adult division Women's World Horseshoe Pitching Championship this month after making the leap from the junior level to the sport's top division.
"I'm super excited because competition comes with excitement for me," Chaffee said. "The women's division is going to be a lot more exciting this year."
Without playing in an adult championship prior, Chaffee enters as the top-ranked woman in the world. Her 88.33% ringer average is the best among women and men worldwide.
After taking the top spot in the rankings right away, Chaffee knows the competition will be gunning for her.
"The rankings don't mean anything if you can't pull it out in an actual tournament," Chaffee said. "So I'm just hoping to win, but it's going to be really close. Having that number one spit is like a chip on your shoulder a little bit, but I think I'm ready to take it all hopefully."
"She's considered a prodigy," said Dean Chaffee, Sarah's father. "With that comes the pressure to win, and she does feel it, but she also gets energy from it."
At just 15 years old, Chaffee could become the youngest woman to win an adult division world title. Against a field of established veterans, Chaffee has something to prove.
"It would mean a lot," Chaffee said. "It kind of shows the level of maturity that comes with focusing in a women's division competition. It's going to be tight battles every game, but I think I like my chances of doing really well."
Chaffee will compete at the 2022 Women's World Horseshoe Pitching Championships in Monroe, LA from July 18-23 against the top 15 other women's horseshoe pitchers on the planet. She is looking forward to meeting new competition and trying new food down south.
For more information on the World Championships and how to tune in, tap/click here.