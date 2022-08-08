Character key to Cardinals' winning culture

SPRING VALLEY (WQOW)- The focus for many young football players is to win games, but in Spring Valley, the first step is building character.
The Cardinals are coming of of back-to-back Dunn-St. Croix Conference championships, and three of them in the last five seasons. Spring Valley proved to be a state contender by reaching level three of the WIAA playoffs last year.
So what's attributed to the winning Cardinal culture? Head coach Ryan Kapping says it's teaching the players to be the best person they can be off the field.
"It's about developing work ethic in the weight room, doing the right things in the hallways of our school building and serving others," Kapping said. "Our goal is to develop young men that are going to be good husbands and fathers some day, and we win football games as a result of that."
While Spring Valley continues to develop at many positions, the team's biggest strength remains on the front lines. The Cardinals return each starting lineman on both sides of the ball this year after not a single one of them graduated in 2022.
With several star players like QB Connor Ducklow and WR Tyler Bowman moving on, the team is working to fill holes at many positions, but the lineman are back for more.
"We haven't really lost anything and they know what they're doing," said Justin Rielly, senior running back and cornerback.
"We feel like we've got nine, ten, eleven kids that can all contribute in those units, and that's sort of been the groups that have been carrying us a little bit," Kapping said. "We got a little more inexperienced in some of those other positions, a few more mistakes and mental things there than we've had up front."
Spring Valley will spend the first four games of the season on the road starting in Durand on August 19.