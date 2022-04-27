Chenal likely a day 2 draft pick, but has round 1 potential

(WQOW) - ESPN's Laura Rutledge believes Leo Chenal is not getting enough love.
The host of 'NFL Live' told News 18 Chenal, the reigning Big Ten Linebacker of the Year, could be a first round selection at Thursday's NFL Draft in Las Vegas.
"We've heard a few teams that are interested in him. To me, the Giants would be a really nice fit," she said.
Most draft experts predict Chenal, a Grantsburg, Wisconsin native, will be selected in the second or third round.
Chenal told News 18 he spoke with the Dolphins and Patriots, and both teams believe the former Wisconsin Badger would be a good fit for their defense. He also said he's willing to adapt and grow to fit any defensive scheme.
You can watch the draft live on ABC beginning Thursday at 7:00 p.m.