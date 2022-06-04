Chetek-Weyerhaeuser wins D3 boys state track & field title

LA CROSSE (WQOW)- The Chetek-Weyerhaeuser Bulldogs are the newest state track and field champions.
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser's boys team won the Division 3 team state championship with 44 points over Athens in 2nd and Durand in 3rd. The Bulldogs ran fastest in the 4x200 meter relay with a time of 1:29 on Saturday en route to the state title.
Durand's 3rd place effort was highlighted by Parker Schneider, who won three titles over the weekend, including the 3200-meter run in his final high school race.
Chippewa Falls took 3rd place in the Division 1 girls team championship with 35 points behind West De Pere and Homestead. Rice Lake also took 3rd in the Division 2 team results with 27 points behind Shorewood and Freedom.
Full results from the state track and field championships can be found here.