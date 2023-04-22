Chi-Hi beats Holmen for first win of season, other Saturday scores

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW)- Chippewa Falls girls soccer defeated Holmen 3-2 on Saturday at Dorais Field to pick up its first win of the season.
Reagan Palichat scored first in the 13th minute and Ella Gehl followed with another to make it 2-0 at halftime. Holmen cut the deficit to one before Fenne Penterman scored in the 54th minute. The Vikings would score a penalty kick with 15 seconds to go but could complete the comeback.
OTHER SATURDAY SCORES
WIAC softball
UW-La Crosse 9, UW-Stout 0 (5 innings) Game 1
UW-La Crosse 9, UW-Stout 0 (6 innings) Game 2
WIAC baseball
UW-Stout 4, UW-Stevens Point 14 - Game 1
UW-Stout 5, UW-Stevens Point 6 - Game 2
Women's college lacrosse
UW-La Crosse 21, UW-Stout 3