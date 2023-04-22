Chi-Hi beats Holmen for first win of season, other Saturday scores

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota and Wisconsin... Cottonwood River at New Ulm affecting Brown County. Mississippi River at Fridley abv 37th Ave NE affecting Anoka and Hennepin Counties. Eau Claire River NEAR Fall Creek affecting Eau Claire County. Chippewa River at Durand affecting Pepin, Dunn and Buffalo Counties. Minnesota River at Henderson MN19 affecting Le Sueur, Sibley and Scott Counties. Minnesota River near Jordan affecting Sibley, Scott and Carver Counties. Minnesota River at Savage affecting Dakota, Hennepin, Scott and Carver Counties. Minnesota River At New Ulm affecting Brown, Blue Earth and Nicollet Counties. Minnesota River at Granite Falls HWY 212 affecting Chippewa, Renville and Yellow Medicine Counties. Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Chippewa, Lac qui Parle and Yellow Medicine Counties. Minnesota River At Morton affecting Renville and Redwood Counties. Sauk River at St. Cloud affecting Stearns County. South Fork Crow River at Delano affecting Wright and Hennepin Counties. South Fork Crow River below Mayer affecting Carver County. Crow River at Rockford affecting Wright and Hennepin Counties. Mississippi River at Red Wing L/D 3 affecting Dakota, Pierce and Goodhue Counties. Mississippi River at Red Wing affecting Pierce and Goodhue Counties. Mississippi River at St. Paul affecting Dakota, Ramsey and Washington Counties. Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE) affecting Dakota, Pierce, Washington and Goodhue Counties. Mississippi River At Hwy 169 at Champlin affecting Anoka and Hennepin Counties. Mississippi River AT Hwy 610 @ Brooklyn Pk affecting Anoka and Hennepin Counties. St Croix River at Stillwater affecting St. Croix, Pierce and Washington Counties. Rum River near St. Francis affecting Anoka County. ...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota and Wisconsin... Snake River At Mora affecting Kanabec County. Mississippi River at St. Cloud affecting Stearns, Wright and Sherburne Counties. Chippewa River at Eau Claire affecting Eau Claire County. ...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Minnesota... Cottonwood River Above Springfield affecting Brown County. .Snowmelt water and recent rain continues to make it into the river system. Rivers are cresting or will be cresting over the next few days. Forecasted conditions look dry over the next few days. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Eau Claire River NEAR Fall Creek. * WHEN...Until Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Roads near the river begin to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 600 PM CDT Friday, the stage was 11.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The river is near crest. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 12.8 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 12.3 feet on 04/18/2003. &&