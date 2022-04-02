Chi-Hi blanks Regis/McDonell in girls soccer opener

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW)- It's not often that Chippewa Falls and Regis/McDonell renew their rivalry on the pitch, but it happened on Saturday, with the Cardinals earning the bragging rights this time around.
The Cardinals kicked off the 2022 season with a 3-0 shutout over the Saints at Dorais Field, thanks in part to two goals from Haley Mason. Elizabeth Dallas scored the first goal for Chi-Hi.
After a losing season in 2021, the Cardinals are happy to find some early momentum, especially against their close rivals across the street.
"It's pretty big," said Al Ali, Chi-Hi's girls soccer head coach. "We don't get to play them very often, so it's always nice when we get to and give ourselves a little bit of bragging rights for at least another year or so."
"It feels really good," Mason said. "I think we're going to have a really strong start this year, and that'll really push us through the season."
The Cardinals will visit Holmen on Tuesday for their next match. Meanwhile, Regis/McDonell falls to 1-1 on the year after a win over Medford on Friday. They will host Arcadia/Independence on Tuesday.