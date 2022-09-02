Chi-Hi football hosts 10th annual Veterans Night

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - A decade of supporting homeless veterans.
Chippewa Falls High School and the Cardinals football team held its 10th annual Veterans Night Friday at Dorais Field.
The team honored veterans during a pregame ceremony prior to playing the Hudson Raiders. The event also featured a clothing drive to collect warm clothing items and blankets for homeless veterans.
The drive runs through the end of September. You can donate at Cardinals home football games at donation bins inside the Dorais Field ticket gates starting one hour prior to kickoff, or at both Jacobson's Hardware locations in Chippewa Falls during normal business hours.
Chi-Hi hosting its annual veterans night at Dorais Field. Bring warm clothes for the drive if you are near the high school. I’ll have a live interview with Kristin Schumacher shortly on @WQOW pic.twitter.com/Dt0EjL8ahE— Nick Tabbert News 18 (@news18tabbert) September 2, 2022
If you are unable to donate items, Chi-Hi students and coaches can pick up items.
The Hands Foundation is a local agency, started by Scott Marrier, who was the college roommate of Cardinals head football coach Chuck Raykovich. The Foundation partners with agencies and efforts such as the Veterans Assistance Foundation, Stand Down events, and Help-A-Vet to help homeless veterans stay warm and find housing.