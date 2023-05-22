Chi-Hi girls, New Richmond boys win Hudson regionals

HUDSON (WQOW)- Chippewa Falls won the girls regional title while New Richmond took home the boys title at the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Division 1 track and field regional in Hudson on Monday.
Below are results from the meet:
Girls top 5 team scores:
1. Chippewa Falls - 142.33
2. Hudson - 126
3. Eau Claire Memorial - 90
4. Superior - 89
5. New Richmond - 80.33
Boys top 5 team scores:
1. New Richmond - 131
2. Chippewa Falls - 96
3. Hudson - 94
4. Eau Claire Memorial - 93
5. Menomonie - 90.5
Full results from the Hudson regional can be found here.
The top four finishers in each event qualify for the D1 sectional at D.C. Everest on Thursday.