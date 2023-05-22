 Skip to main content
Chi-Hi girls, New Richmond boys win Hudson regionals

  • Updated
  • 0

HUDSON (WQOW)- Chippewa Falls won the girls regional title while New Richmond took home the boys title at the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Division 1 track and field regional in Hudson on Monday.

Below are results from the meet:

Girls top 5 team scores:

1. Chippewa Falls - 142.33

2. Hudson - 126

3. Eau Claire Memorial - 90

4. Superior - 89

5. New Richmond - 80.33

Boys top 5 team scores:

1. New Richmond - 131

2. Chippewa Falls - 96

3. Hudson - 94

4. Eau Claire Memorial - 93

5. Menomonie - 90.5

Full results from the Hudson regional can be found here.

The top four finishers in each event qualify for the D1 sectional at D.C. Everest on Thursday.

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com

