Chi-Hi holds off Menomonie, other Monday scores

Chi-Hi outlasts Menomonie 50-47

The Chippewa Falls and Augusta boys basketball teams won tight games at home Monday night. Chi-HI's boys hockey team lost 3-0 to SPASH on home ice.

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW)- In a matchup of dunks versus drains, Chippewa Falls boys hoops held off Big Rivers rival Menomonie 50-47 on Monday night.

It was a battle to the buzzer, as the Cardinals went one-for-two from the free throw line late, giving the Mustangs a chance to tie. Reed Styer got a look for three, but it did not fall, giving Chi-Hi the win.

Mason Monarski led all scorers with 25 points, including made five 3-pointers.

Noah Feddersen led Menomonie with 17 points.

Other Monday scores:

Prep boys basketball

Cochrane-Fountain City 60, Eleva-Strum 31

Saint Croix Central 54, Elk Mound 41

Durand 69, Fall Creek 63

New Richmond 75, Somerset 60

Ladysmith 68, Ashland 43

McDonell Central 58, Neillsville 71

Augusta 59, Eau Claire Immanuel 57 -- Drew Jacobs hit game-winning free throws for the Beavers

Cumberland 79, Amery 55

Gilmanton 68, Alma Center Lincoln 52

Cameron 80, Barron 71

Onalaska Luther 67, Melrose-Mindoro 55

Prep girls basketball

Rice Lake 60, Medford 42

Barron 52, Cameron 39

Menomonie 71, Chippewa Falls 32

Prep boys hockey

Stevens Point 3, Chippewa Falls 0

WIAC women's basketball

UW-Eau Claire 65, UW-Platteville 56

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com