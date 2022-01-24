Chi-Hi holds off Menomonie, other Monday scores

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW)- In a matchup of dunks versus drains, Chippewa Falls boys hoops held off Big Rivers rival Menomonie 50-47 on Monday night.
It was a battle to the buzzer, as the Cardinals went one-for-two from the free throw line late, giving the Mustangs a chance to tie. Reed Styer got a look for three, but it did not fall, giving Chi-Hi the win.
Mason Monarski led all scorers with 25 points, including made five 3-pointers.
Noah Feddersen led Menomonie with 17 points.
Other Monday scores:
Prep boys basketball
Cochrane-Fountain City 60, Eleva-Strum 31
Saint Croix Central 54, Elk Mound 41
Durand 69, Fall Creek 63
New Richmond 75, Somerset 60
Ladysmith 68, Ashland 43
McDonell Central 58, Neillsville 71
Augusta 59, Eau Claire Immanuel 57 -- Drew Jacobs hit game-winning free throws for the Beavers
Cumberland 79, Amery 55
Gilmanton 68, Alma Center Lincoln 52
Cameron 80, Barron 71
Onalaska Luther 67, Melrose-Mindoro 55
Prep girls basketball
Rice Lake 60, Medford 42
Barron 52, Cameron 39
Menomonie 71, Chippewa Falls 32
Prep boys hockey
Stevens Point 3, Chippewa Falls 0
WIAC women's basketball
UW-Eau Claire 65, UW-Platteville 56