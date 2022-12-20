Chi-Hi holds off North in BRC hockey battle

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Chippewa Falls, the No. 2 Division 1 boys hockey team in the state according to Wisconsin Prep Hockey, held off Eau Claire North 5-3 in a Big Rivers Conference battle on the ice on Tuesday night.
After a late start due to a prior game going into double overtime, North struck first with a power play goal from Jackson Kein in the first period. Ethan Foiles responded with a rebounded goal to tie the game 1-1 after one period.
The contest remained tied at 3-3 heading into the third period before Jackson Hoem scored twice to lift the Cardinals to victory.
Chippewa Falls moved to 6-1 with the victory and Eau Claire North drops to 5-3 overall. North returns after the Christmas break to travel to Ashwaubenon on Dec. 27 while the Cardinals will host Wausau West on Thursday.