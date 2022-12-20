Chi-Hi holds off North in BRC hockey battle

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Top Stories

Weather Alert

...ACCUMULATING SNOW WEDNESDAY FOLLOWED BY BLIZZARD AND
DANGEROUSLY COLD CONDITIONS THURSDAY AND FRIDAY...
...TRAVEL THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT COULD BE
IMPOSSIBLE AND LIFE-THREATENING...

.Snow will overspread the region Wednesday and bring 5 to
8 inches of fluffy accumulation through Wednesday night. Winds
will be relatively light Wednesday and Wednesday evening. There
should be a break in severe winter conditions late Wednesday
night and early Thursday. Then, strong northwest winds gusting as
high as 50 mph and dangerously cold air will surge in Thursday
afternoon through Friday night. Whiteout conditions are expected
during that time with travel becoming very difficult or
impossible. This event could be life-threatening if you are
stranded with wind chills in the 30 below to 45 below zero range.
Travel plans for late this week should be adjusted now. In
addition, heavy snow remaining on trees from the last storm and
strong winds arriving could result in tree damage and power
outages as temperatures drop below zero.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect Wednesday and Wednesday
evening. Then, a Blizzard Warning goes into effect Thursday
across southern and western Minnesota, with the Winter Storm
Watch continuing north and east where wind and blowing snow will
begin a bit later.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO
6 AM CST THURSDAY...
...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected.
Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches. For the Winter
Storm Watch, blizzard conditions possible. Total snow
accumulations of up to one inch possible. Winds could gust as
high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and west central
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from noon Wednesday to 6
AM CST Thursday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Thursday
afternoon through late Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult or impossible.
Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The dangerously
cold wind chills as low as 35 below zero could cause frostbite
on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This could be a life-threatening
situation if you get stranded traveling late this week.
Consider adjusting any travel plans now.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. Continue to monitor the
latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

&&

Weather Alert

...ACCUMULATING SNOW WEDNESDAY FOLLOWED BY BLIZZARD AND
DANGEROUSLY COLD CONDITIONS THURSDAY AND FRIDAY...
...TRAVEL THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT COULD BE
IMPOSSIBLE AND LIFE-THREATENING...

.Snow will overspread the region Wednesday and bring 5 to
8 inches of fluffy accumulation through Wednesday night. Winds
will be relatively light Wednesday and Wednesday evening. There
should be a break in severe winter conditions late Wednesday
night and early Thursday. Then, strong northwest winds gusting as
high as 50 mph and dangerously cold air will surge in Thursday
afternoon through Friday night. Whiteout conditions are expected
during that time with travel becoming very difficult or
impossible. This event could be life-threatening if you are
stranded with wind chills in the 30 below to 45 below zero range.
Travel plans for late this week should be adjusted now. In
addition, heavy snow remaining on trees from the last storm and
strong winds arriving could result in tree damage and power
outages as temperatures drop below zero.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect Wednesday and Wednesday
evening. Then, a Blizzard Warning goes into effect Thursday
across southern and western Minnesota, with the Winter Storm
Watch continuing north and east where wind and blowing snow will
begin a bit later.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO
6 AM CST THURSDAY...
...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected.
Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches. For the Winter
Storm Watch, blizzard conditions possible. Total snow
accumulations of up to one inch possible. Winds could gust as
high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and west central
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from noon Wednesday to 6
AM CST Thursday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Thursday
afternoon through late Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult or impossible.
Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The dangerously
cold wind chills as low as 35 below zero could cause frostbite
on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This could be a life-threatening
situation if you get stranded traveling late this week.
Consider adjusting any travel plans now.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. Continue to monitor the
latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

&&

Chi-Hi holds off North in BRC hockey battle

  • Updated
  • 0
Chi-Hi holds off North in BRC hockey battle

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Chippewa Falls, the No. 2 Division 1 boys hockey team in the state according to Wisconsin Prep Hockey, held off Eau Claire North 5-3 in a Big Rivers Conference battle on the ice on Tuesday night.

After a late start due to a prior game going into double overtime, North struck first with a power play goal from Jackson Kein in the first period. Ethan Foiles responded with a rebounded goal to tie the game 1-1 after one period.

The contest remained tied at 3-3 heading into the third period before Jackson Hoem scored twice to lift the Cardinals to victory.

Chippewa Falls moved to 6-1 with the victory and Eau Claire North drops to 5-3 overall. North returns after the Christmas break to travel to Ashwaubenon on Dec. 27 while the Cardinals will host Wausau West on Thursday.

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com

Tags

Recommended for you