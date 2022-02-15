 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

SPRING PRIMARY:

Chi-Hi opens playoffs with rout of Ashland

  • Updated
  • 0
021522 Ashland Chippewa Falls boys hockey

Members of the Chippewa Falls Cardinals hockey team return to their bench at Chippewa Area Ice Arena prior to the second period of a WIAA playoff game on February 15, 2022.

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Isaac Small recorded a hat-trick and the Chippewa Falls Cardinals hockey team opened the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association playoffs with a convincing 12-0 win over the Ashland Oredockers on Tuesday.

Chippewa Falls advances to Thursday's Division 1 regional final against Eau Claire North at Hobbs Ice Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. and will be the first game of a doubleheader that also features Eau Claire Memorial.

Other playoff hockey scores from Tuesday:

SPASH 9, Barron Co-op 0

Superior 4, Tomah/Sparta 0 - Spartans at Eau Claire Memorial on Thursday

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.