Chi-Hi opens playoffs with rout of Ashland

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Isaac Small recorded a hat-trick and the Chippewa Falls Cardinals hockey team opened the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association playoffs with a convincing 12-0 win over the Ashland Oredockers on Tuesday.
Chippewa Falls advances to Thursday's Division 1 regional final against Eau Claire North at Hobbs Ice Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. and will be the first game of a doubleheader that also features Eau Claire Memorial.
Other playoff hockey scores from Tuesday:
SPASH 9, Barron Co-op 0
Superior 4, Tomah/Sparta 0 - Spartans at Eau Claire Memorial on Thursday