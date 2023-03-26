Chi-Hi softball returns on a redemption tour

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW)- Chippewa Falls softball was undefeated in the Big Rivers in 2022 as conference champions. They were the top seed in the Division 1 postseason last year looking poised to play at state again, until it came to a screeching halt.
The Cardinals lost 2-5 to Superior in the WIAA sectional semifinals, and it caught many off guard. Now, it's a new year, with a majority of the team coming back up to bat. The Cardinals only graduated three seniors last season.
The standard has been set. The Cardinals care about winning and making deep playoff runs, having qualified for state three times since 2018. The loss to Superior still stings, but it's almost time for the redemption tour to begin.
"It burns, it really does burn," said Madyson Baker, Chi-Hi senior and UW-Green Bay commit. "It makes you want to work a lot harder. From going to state and knowing what that feels like, and being conference champs is great and all, but we want to get back to state. Falling short just lit a fire underneath all of us."
"It's definitely a redeem team moment for sure," said Chi-Hi senior Camryn Fjelstad.
"We let them drive the ship," said Chelsea Seckora, Chi-Hi co-head coach. "If they say it's a redemption year, we're gonna go with that and we'll do everything we can to get them the tools they need to do that."
The redemption tour begins on Saturday with a doubleheader at Marshfield.