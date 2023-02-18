Chi-Hi takes home BRC gymnastics title

RICE LAKE (WQOW)- Chippewa Falls won the conference tournament on Saturday and locked up the Big Rivers Conference gymnastics title.
Conference tournament results below:
1. 139.750 Chippewa Falls
2. 134.750 Eau Claire
3. 133.100 River Falls
4. 132.750 Hudson
5. 124.425 Rice Lake
6. 117.650 Menomonie
7. 103.675 Superior
Final Big Rivers Conference standings:
1. Chippewa Falls
T2. Runner-up - Eau Claire
T2. Runner-up - River Falls
4. Hudson
5. Rice Lake
6. Menomonie
7. Superior
Chippewa Falls will host a Division 1 sectional next week.