Chi-Hi takes home BRC gymnastics title

  • Updated
WIAA Gymnastics Logo

RICE LAKE (WQOW)- Chippewa Falls won the conference tournament on Saturday and locked up the Big Rivers Conference gymnastics title.

Conference tournament results below:

1.  139.750  Chippewa Falls
2.  134.750  Eau Claire
3.  133.100  River Falls
4.  132.750  Hudson
5.  124.425  Rice Lake
6.  117.650  Menomonie
7.  103.675  Superior
 
Final Big Rivers Conference standings:
 
1. Chippewa Falls
T2. Runner-up - Eau Claire
T2. Runner-up - River Falls
4.  Hudson
5.  Rice Lake
6.  Menomonie
7.  Superior
 
Chippewa Falls will host a Division 1 sectional next week.
 
 
 

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com

