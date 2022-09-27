 Skip to main content
Chi-Hi volleyball cruises, other Tuesday scores

  • Updated
  • 0
092722 Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln Chippewa Falls volleyball

Chippewa Falls High School students wear purple shirts in honor of the late Lily Peters during a match on September 27, 2022, at Chippewa Falls High School.

The Cardinals cruised to their 29th win of the season Tuesday with a 3-0 win at home.

(WQOW) - Tuesday's high school scores

High school volleyball

Cloverbelt Conference

Bloomer 3, Eau Claire Regis 0 - Ciarra Seibel (Bloomer): 10 kills

Stanley-Boyd 3, Fall Creek 0 - Brenner (S-B): 18 kills; Becker (S-B): 10 kills; Marten (FC): 8 kills, 10 digs; Herrem (FC): 20 digs

McDonell Central 3, Thorp 0

Cadott 3, Osseo-Fairchild 1 - Goettl (Cadott): 22 kills, 21 assists; Eiler (Cadott): 13 kills, 10 assists, 23 digs; Harel (Cadott): 23 digs, 4 aces

Loyal 3, Owen-Withee 1

Dairyland Conference

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 3, Pepin/Alma 0

Augusta 3, Melrose-Mindoro 0

Blair-Taylor 3, Lincoln 2 - Breheim (Lincoln): 13 kills; Frey (Lincoln): 18 digs

Whitehall 3, Independence 2

Dunn-St. Croix Conference

Elk Mound 3, Boyceville 0

Mondovi 3, Glenwood City 1

Elmwood/Plum City 3, Durand-Arkansaw 0

Heart o' North Conference

Cameron 3, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 0

Ashland 3, Northwestern 2

Middle Border Conference

Baldwin-Woodville 3, Altoona 0 - Martenson (Altoona): 12 kills, 14 digs

Nonconference

Eau Claire Memorial 3, SPASH 0 - Gunderson (Memorial): 13 kills; Skolos (Memorial): 37 assists

Chippewa Falls 3, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 0 - Perlberg (CF): 10 kills

Boys high school soccer

Big Rivers Conference

Eau Claire North 3, Rice Lake 0 - Huskies goals by Conlin, Mannhardt and Morosky

Eau Claire Memorial 3, New Richmond 1

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

