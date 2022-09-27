Chi-Hi volleyball cruises, other Tuesday scores

(WQOW) - Tuesday's high school scores
High school volleyball
Cloverbelt Conference
Bloomer 3, Eau Claire Regis 0 - Ciarra Seibel (Bloomer): 10 kills
Stanley-Boyd 3, Fall Creek 0 - Brenner (S-B): 18 kills; Becker (S-B): 10 kills; Marten (FC): 8 kills, 10 digs; Herrem (FC): 20 digs
McDonell Central 3, Thorp 0
Cadott 3, Osseo-Fairchild 1 - Goettl (Cadott): 22 kills, 21 assists; Eiler (Cadott): 13 kills, 10 assists, 23 digs; Harel (Cadott): 23 digs, 4 aces
Loyal 3, Owen-Withee 1
Dairyland Conference
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 3, Pepin/Alma 0
Augusta 3, Melrose-Mindoro 0
Blair-Taylor 3, Lincoln 2 - Breheim (Lincoln): 13 kills; Frey (Lincoln): 18 digs
Whitehall 3, Independence 2
Dunn-St. Croix Conference
Elk Mound 3, Boyceville 0
Mondovi 3, Glenwood City 1
Elmwood/Plum City 3, Durand-Arkansaw 0
Heart o' North Conference
Cameron 3, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 0
Ashland 3, Northwestern 2
Middle Border Conference
Baldwin-Woodville 3, Altoona 0 - Martenson (Altoona): 12 kills, 14 digs
Nonconference
Eau Claire Memorial 3, SPASH 0 - Gunderson (Memorial): 13 kills; Skolos (Memorial): 37 assists
Chippewa Falls 3, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 0 - Perlberg (CF): 10 kills
Boys high school soccer
Big Rivers Conference
Eau Claire North 3, Rice Lake 0 - Huskies goals by Conlin, Mannhardt and Morosky
Eau Claire Memorial 3, New Richmond 1