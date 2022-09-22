 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Chi-Hi volleyball cruises past North, other Thursday scores

  • Updated
  • 0
Chi-Hi Volleyball cruises past North

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- At the Doghouse, the Chippewa Falls Cardinals volleyball team cruised to victory with a 3-0 sweep (25-15, 25-14, 25-18) over Eau Claire North.

OTHER THURSDAY SCORES

High School Volleyball

Bloomer 3, McDonell Central 2

Eau Claire Regis 3, Fall Creek 2

Stanley-Boyd 3, Cadott 0

Gilmanton 1, Melrose-Mindoro 3

Altoona 3, Amery 1

Eau Claire Memorial 3, Rice Lake 2

Cameron 0, Northwestern 3

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 0, Ladysmith 3

Osseo-Fairchild 1, Thorp 3

Eau Claire Immanuel 3, Alma Center Lincoln 0

Augusta 3, Whitehall 2

Ashland 3, Barron 0

Cumberland 3, Hayward 2

Clayton 3, Luck 1

Greenwood 0, Colby 3

Baldwin-Woodville 3, Somerset 1

Cochrane-Fountain City 3, Boyceville 0

Boys high school soccer

Altoona/Fall Creek 0, Somerset 3

Hudson 7, Eau Claire North 0

Spooner/Shell Lake 1, Ashland 0

Black River Falls 1, Adams-Friendship 2

Eau Claire Memorial 8, Chippewa Falls 0

Girls high school tennis

Regis/McDonell 3, New Richmond 4

Girls high school swim/dive

Eau Claire North 112, Menomonie 68

Hudson 125, Eau Claire Memorial 109

Women's college soccer

UW-Eau Claire 2, Bethel 0

Women's college volleyball

UW-Eau Claire 3, Bethel 1 (sixth straight win for UWEC)

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com

Tags

Recommended for you