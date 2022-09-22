Chi-Hi volleyball cruises past North, other Thursday scores

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- At the Doghouse, the Chippewa Falls Cardinals volleyball team cruised to victory with a 3-0 sweep (25-15, 25-14, 25-18) over Eau Claire North.
OTHER THURSDAY SCORES
High School Volleyball
Bloomer 3, McDonell Central 2
Eau Claire Regis 3, Fall Creek 2
Stanley-Boyd 3, Cadott 0
Gilmanton 1, Melrose-Mindoro 3
Altoona 3, Amery 1
Eau Claire Memorial 3, Rice Lake 2
Cameron 0, Northwestern 3
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 0, Ladysmith 3
Osseo-Fairchild 1, Thorp 3
Eau Claire Immanuel 3, Alma Center Lincoln 0
Augusta 3, Whitehall 2
Ashland 3, Barron 0
Cumberland 3, Hayward 2
Clayton 3, Luck 1
Greenwood 0, Colby 3
Baldwin-Woodville 3, Somerset 1
Cochrane-Fountain City 3, Boyceville 0
Boys high school soccer
Altoona/Fall Creek 0, Somerset 3
Hudson 7, Eau Claire North 0
Spooner/Shell Lake 1, Ashland 0
Black River Falls 1, Adams-Friendship 2
Eau Claire Memorial 8, Chippewa Falls 0
Girls high school tennis
Regis/McDonell 3, New Richmond 4
Girls high school swim/dive
Eau Claire North 112, Menomonie 68
Hudson 125, Eau Claire Memorial 109
Women's college soccer
UW-Eau Claire 2, Bethel 0
Women's college volleyball
UW-Eau Claire 3, Bethel 1 (sixth straight win for UWEC)