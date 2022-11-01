Chi-Hi volleyball prepares for first trip to state tournament

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Cardinals volleyball is ready for a trip to the state tournament. They join Bloomer and McDonell Central as the three teams from Chippewa County in the big dance this year, but perhaps no one more excited than Chi-Hi in their first trip to state in program history.
Entering uncharted territory this week, the energy surrounding the program is noticeable, from signs in the community, cars everywhere painted up with positive messages, and of course the cameras in the gym at a Tuesday practice.
So, with all the added hype, what is the message to the players from the head coach?
"Messaging this week is all about enjoying the experience," Head Coach Luke Heidtke said. "We are so excited to advance for the first time in school history, so the big thing is we're going to get over there and we're just going to bring it and that's just what we are looking forward to doing. Not only are they great volleyball players, but they're great kids and I'm just excited to spend another whole week with them."
Still, with all the hardware in the trophy case, and the golden opportunity this team has to do what no other Chi-Hi volleyball team has done, the players are feeling at least a little bit of pressure to finish the job, right?
"I don't really think we think about that," Chi-Hi OP/OH Paige Steinmetz said. "I just think it's just a chance for us to play, a chance for us to compete and to get better. And I think that's just what we're all so excited about. We're excited to go there as a team. We're excited to play, and I just think it's going to be a really memorable experience.
"We have nothing to lose, and so, win or lose, I'm honestly just so happy. This team has meant so much to me, and all of us just care so much about each other."
The Cardinals will face Burlington on Thursday.