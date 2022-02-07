Chi-Hi wins gymnastics triangular, other Monday prep scores

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Ava Krista won the all-around competition and four Chippewa Falls High School gymnasts finished in the top five places Monday as the Cardinals won their home triangular over Rice Lake High School and Superior High School.
The Cardinals finished with a team score of 134.3370. Rice Lake finished second with a score of 119.2000, followed by Superior's 107.3500.
Below are full all-around results:
Other prep scores from Monday:
Girls high school basketball
Eau Claire Memorial 57, New Richmond 44 - Hazelton (MEM): 19 points; Lasher (MEM): 12 points
Owen-Withee 52, Prentice 48
Boys high school basketball
Whitehall 77, Fall Creek 74
Osseo-Fairchild 70, Eleva-Strum 45
Thorp 53, Colfax 44
Spring Valley 73, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 36
Durand 68, Cochrane-Fountain City 45
Bruce 97, Lake Holcombe 43
Ladysmith 71, Barron 64
Baldwin-Woodville 50, Saint Croix Central 49 - Scott Benoy earns 300th win as head coach