Chi-Hi wins gymnastics triangular, other Monday prep scores

  • Updated
  • 0
020722 Chippewa Falls gymnastics triangular

The Cardinals had four of the top five all-around competition finishers en route to a home meet win over Rice Lake and Superior

Tessa Hazelton led the way with 19 points as the Abes topped the Tigers at home, 57-44

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Ava Krista won the all-around competition and four Chippewa Falls High School gymnasts finished in the top five places Monday as the Cardinals won their home triangular over Rice Lake High School and Superior High School.

The Cardinals finished with a team score of 134.3370. Rice Lake finished second with a score of 119.2000, followed by Superior's 107.3500.

Below are full all-around results:

020722 Chi-Hi gymnastics triangular all around results

Other prep scores from Monday:

Girls high school basketball

Eau Claire Memorial 57, New Richmond 44 - Hazelton (MEM): 19 points; Lasher (MEM): 12 points

Owen-Withee 52, Prentice 48

Boys high school basketball

Whitehall 77, Fall Creek 74

Osseo-Fairchild 70, Eleva-Strum 45

Thorp 53, Colfax 44

Spring Valley 73, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 36

Durand 68, Cochrane-Fountain City 45

Bruce 97, Lake Holcombe 43

Ladysmith 71, Barron 64

Baldwin-Woodville 50, Saint Croix Central 49 - Scott Benoy earns 300th win as head coach

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.