Chippewa Elite Wrestling building strong athletes with high character

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW)- The prep wrestling offseason is roughly nine months long, but a new local club is giving young grapplers a chance to hone their skills outside of school.
Former Chippewa Falls High School and UW-La Crosse wrestler Izzy Balsiger started Chippewa Elite Wrestling in March, the first club of its kind in Chippewa Falls, offering year-round lessons with a focus on offseason training.
"Offseason is the time to really build on your technique," Balsiger said. "They don't have the opportunity to keep wrestling year-round, so I wanted to make it available."
The club meets twice a week in two groups for grades K-5 and 6-12. 1-on-1 private lessons are also available, along with weekly training tips in videos posted on Facebook.
Since March, roughly 30 wrestlers have joined the program.
"I was hoping to have ten kids by the end of the summer," Balsiger said. "Now it's 3-4 months later and we've tripled that."
Balsiger says the club's focus isn't just to teach lessons on the mat, but off of it, to build character and better people.
"You want a strong generation," Balsiger said. "Our generation and the generation before us were pretty strong, but we need them to be even stronger."
Several students told News 18 that the club's approach has worked, making them stronger physically, mentally and emotionally.
"This is like a group of brothers I guess you could say," said Trey Becker, Chippewa Falls junior. "It's taught us to be humble when you win and lose."
"It's taught me to just be more respectful to people and have more fun in life," said Quinn Fleming, Chippewa Falls 7th grader.
What's most important, however, is instilling the idea that dedication and discipline pays off.
"I know when I was in high school, this would have been something that I could have greatly used and benefitted for myself," Balsiger said. "I just want them to know that through hard work, perseverance and being committed, there's not a thing that's gonna stop you."
Any young athlete with a USA Wrestling membership can join the club. The cost of large group lessons is $650 for two classes per week through November. Private lessons are also available upon request.
To learn more about how to get involved with Chippewa Elite Wrestling, tap/click here.