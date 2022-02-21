 Skip to main content
Chippewa Falls, Bergemans still pursuing WIAA rule change

  • Updated
  • 0
BERGEMAN PLASMA

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Chippewa Falls High School's pursuit of a rule change for WIAA cross country will continue for another season.

Cardinals head cross country coach Roger Skifstad said the school missed the deadline for a proposed rule change to take effect for the 2022 season.

The school and Bergeman family are asking that Susan and Jeffrey, who broke barriers by participating together in cross country races last fall, be considered competitors so their results count for team scores and the siblings can pass other runners during races.

Skifstad said the school and family will pursue a rule change for the 2023 season, when the Bergemans will be juniors.

