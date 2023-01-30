Chippewa Falls gymnastics tops Bloomer/Colfax, other Monday scores

(WQOW) - Monday's local scores
Girls high school gymnastics
Chippewa Falls Co-op 140.350, Bloomer/Colfax 124.150 - Keck (CHI): wins beam (8.95), vault (9.050) and all-around titles (38.825)
Girls high school basketball
Cloverbelt Conference
McDonell Central 80, Thorp 22
Dunn-St. Croix Conference
Clear Lake 63, Glenwood City 17
Nonconference
Blair-Taylor 57, Regis 36 - Steien (BT): 25 points; Chilson (REG): 12 points
Durand-Arkansaw 44, Arcadia 42
Prairie Farm 55, Cadott 41
Independence 46, Black River Falls 38
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 43, Spring Valley 40
Athens 69, Stanley-Boyd 40
Osseo-Fairchild 57, Tomah 48
Rib Lake 60, Flambeau 58
Boys high school basketball
Middle Border Conference
Saint Croix Central 72, Somerset 61
Nonconference
Durand-Arkansaw 64, Whitehall 59