...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills 25 to 35
degrees below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Minnesota and northwest and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Chippewa Falls gymnastics tops Bloomer/Colfax, other Monday scores

  • Updated
  • 0
013023 Chippewa Falls Bloomer/Colfax gymnastics

Members of the Chippewa Falls Co-op gymnastics team pose for a picture after beating Bloomer/Colfax in a dual at Chippewa Falls High School on January 30, 2023.

(WQOW) - Monday's local scores

Girls high school gymnastics

Chippewa Falls Co-op 140.350, Bloomer/Colfax 124.150 - Keck (CHI): wins beam (8.95), vault (9.050) and all-around titles (38.825)

Girls high school basketball

Cloverbelt Conference

McDonell Central 80, Thorp 22

Dunn-St. Croix Conference

Clear Lake 63, Glenwood City 17

Nonconference

Blair-Taylor 57, Regis 36 - Steien (BT): 25 points; Chilson (REG): 12 points

Durand-Arkansaw 44, Arcadia 42

Prairie Farm 55, Cadott 41

Independence 46, Black River Falls 38

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 43, Spring Valley 40

Athens 69, Stanley-Boyd 40

Osseo-Fairchild 57, Tomah 48

Rib Lake 60, Flambeau 58

Boys high school basketball

Middle Border Conference

Saint Croix Central 72, Somerset 61

Nonconference

Durand-Arkansaw 64, Whitehall 59

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

Tags

