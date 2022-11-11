Chippewa Falls/McDonell swim team chasing titles, record times at state

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - When the season began, the Chippewa Falls/McDonell swimming and diving team wasn't sure how the journey would end.
Three months later, they know it will end in a big way at state.
Chippewa Falls/McDonell qualified two relay teams and two individuals for Saturday's Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Division 1 championship at Waukesha South Natatorium.
Senior Peyton Watson will swim in the 50 Yard Freestyle and 100 Yard Freestyle events as an individual, then participate in the 200 Yard Freestyle Relay and 400 Yard Freestyle Relay.