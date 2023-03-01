Chippewa Falls/McDonell's 'new beginning' leads gymnastics team to state

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW)- It's state week for high school gymnastics teams, and after the stress of sectionals, Chippewa Valley gymnasts are feeling relaxed and excited to end the season in Wisconsin Rapids.
Chippewa Falls finally was able to co-op with McDonell Central this year, and the Cardinals cruised to a sectional title on Saturday, which was the number one goal all season.
"It's just saying something big for our program and it's very exciting," said Ava Krista, Chippewa Falls/McDonell gymnast.
"That was our goal the whole year was to go undefeated, and then to make it to state," said Lilly Schultz, Chippewa Falls/McDonell gymnast. "Now I just think we're excited to compete there, and I think it's a new beginning for us, showing us a big opportunity."
The 2023 WIAA State Gymnastics Tournament begins Friday with the team competition with Division 1 and 2 schools beginning rotations at noon. Chippewa Falls/McDonell will take part in the D1 team competition at Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln High School.