Chippewa Falls native Longbella shoots 148 in PGA Tour debut

PUNTA CANA, Dominican Republic (WQOW)- Chippewa Falls native Thomas Longbella fulfilled a dream this weekend by making his PGA Tour debut at the Corales Puntacana Championship in the Dominican Republic.
Longbella missed the cut at the tournament after a two-round score of 148. The McDonell Central grad shot a +4 76 on Thursday and an even par round of 72 on Friday to finish with a score of 148. The cut line was at even par.
Longbella earned a spot in the Dominican Republic by winning a qualifying tournament in Florida on March 6.