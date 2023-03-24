 Skip to main content
Chippewa Falls native Longbella shoots 148 in PGA Tour debut

Thomas Longbella High School

News 18 captured this image of Thomas Longbella during a round back in 2016.

PUNTA CANA, Dominican Republic (WQOW)- Chippewa Falls native Thomas Longbella fulfilled a dream this weekend by making his PGA Tour debut at the Corales Puntacana Championship in the Dominican Republic.

Longbella missed the cut at the tournament after a two-round score of 148. The McDonell Central grad shot a +4 76 on Thursday and an even par round of 72 on Friday to finish with a score of 148. The cut line was at even par.

Longbella earned a spot in the Dominican Republic by winning a qualifying tournament in Florida on March 6. 

Full tournament results can be found here.

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com

