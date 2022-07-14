Chippewa Falls Post 77 knocks off Eau Claire 8-6

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW)- Chippewa Falls Post 77 took an 8-6 victory over Eau Claire Pizza Hut Post 53 in an American Legion baseball bout on Thursday.
Chippewa held the lead into the 4th inning before three-runs from Eau Claire tied the game 6-6. Owen Krista broke the tie with an RBI-single to center to give Chippewa the go-ahead run and ultimately the win.
Eau Claire will be back in action this weekend at the Plover Invitational tournament. Post 53 will be hosting a regional postseason tournament next week.