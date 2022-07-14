 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Chippewa Falls Post 77 knocks off Eau Claire 8-6

  • Updated
  • 0
CF Post 77 Beats EC Pizza Hut 8-6

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW)- Chippewa Falls Post 77 took an 8-6 victory over Eau Claire Pizza Hut Post 53 in an American Legion baseball bout on Thursday.

Chippewa held the lead into the 4th inning before three-runs from Eau Claire tied the game 6-6. Owen Krista broke the tie with an RBI-single to center to give Chippewa the go-ahead run and ultimately the win. 

Eau Claire will be back in action this weekend at the Plover Invitational tournament. Post 53 will be hosting a regional postseason tournament next week.

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com

Tags