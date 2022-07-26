 Skip to main content
Chippewa Falls Post 77 seeking new board for baseball

071922 Superior Chippewa Falls Post 77 regional tournament

Members of Superior Post 435 and Chippewa Falls Post 77 shake hands after completing a regional tournament game at Carson Park on July 19, 2022.

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Chippewa Falls Post 77 baseball is in need of a new board of directors.

In a Twitter post Tuesday night, the board shared a message that said the time has come to 'pass the torch on so that others can continue the Legion program.'

If you are interested in joining the board, contact Troy Hutton at 715-828-1051 or at thutton@eraeng.com.

