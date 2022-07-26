Chippewa Falls Post 77 seeking new board for baseball

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Chippewa Falls Post 77 baseball is in need of a new board of directors.
In a Twitter post Tuesday night, the board shared a message that said the time has come to 'pass the torch on so that others can continue the Legion program.'
It's been a good run. It's time to move on. Thank You everyone that had a part in helping with this. pic.twitter.com/vwR6BDBOX0— CF Post 77 Baseball (@Post77Baseball) July 27, 2022
If you are interested in joining the board, contact Troy Hutton at 715-828-1051 or at thutton@eraeng.com.