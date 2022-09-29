 Skip to main content
Chippewa Falls swims past North

Chi-Hi swim beats North

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- The Chippewa Falls Cardinals went into Eau Claire North High School and swam away from the Huskies 107-63 in a girls swim meet on Thursday.

The Huskies got off to a nice start with a win by its A relay team in the 200-yard medley relay in 2:04.78, about a second ahead of Chi-Hi. The Cardinals responded with back to back wins by Libby Spitz in the 200-yard freestyle and Ella Spitz in the 200-yard IM.

Chippewa Falls is back in the pool on Tuesday to host Menomonie. The Huskies are back on October 6 for a crosstown swim showdown against Eau Claire Memorial.

