Chippewa Falls Youth Football awarded grant from Packers, USA Football

(WQOW)- Chippewa Falls Youth Football was named as one of 23 recipients of spring grants from the Green Bay Packers and USA Football on Wednesday.
The organizations are awarding grants this spring to help advance youth football programs across Wisconsin. According to a press release from the Packers, the grants are geared towards improving equipment and other resources.
“The Packers are proud to join USA Football and the NFL Foundation to award grants to support so many local football programs,” said Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy in a release. “We are committed to providing resources and enhancing opportunities for youth and high school football programs to help young players learn and grow in a safe and healthy environment.”
According to the release, USA Football's spring grants award approximately $750,000 to more than 1,300 organizations across the country.
News 18 has not yet learned how much Chippewa Falls Youth Football will receive in total.