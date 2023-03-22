Chippewa Steel clicking with playoff berth on the line

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW)- A late season surge has put the Chippewa Steel right back into NAHL postseason contention. With nine games to go, the push is on to make the playoffs for the first time as a franchise.
The Steel have won five of its last six games, and a six-game home winning streak is currently the longest in the NAHL. Sitting in fourth place, the Steel own the final playoff spot in the Midwest Division. The top four teams in each division qualify.
Chippewa is clicking, with lofty expectations ahead.
"We got goals in our locker room, we want to win the Robertson Cup and play a playoff game here in Chippewa," forward JJ Grainda said.
"We're really happy with the way we're playing right now, and we feel like we're trending upwards at the right time," head coach Casey Mignone said. "We feel with the roster that we have, if we get into the playoffs, we can be a problem for a lot of teams."
The Steel host the Wisconsin Windigo on Thursday and Friday before embarking on a five-game trip to Alaska next week.