Chippewa Steel clinch franchise's first playoff berth

Nickalas Tabbert

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW)- NAHL playoff hockey is coming to Chippewa Falls for the first time ever. 

The Chippewa Steel clinched a playoff berth for the first time in franchise history with a 4-1 win over the Fairbanks Ice Dogs in Alaska on Saturday night.

The Steel jump to third place in the NAHL's Midwest Division with 66 points, holding a tiebreaker over the fourth place Kenai River Brown Bears. The top four teams in each of the NAHL's four divisions qualify for the 2023 Robertson Cup Playoffs.

Chippewa has two games remaining in the regular season on April 14 and 15 at home against the Minnesota Wilderness. The Steel are mathematically able to earn only third or fourth place in the division.

The Robertson Cup playoffs are scheduled to begin on April 20.

