Chippewa Steel cruise to victory in season opener

BLAINE, MN (WQOW)- Can you believe it's already hockey season? The Steel can.
The Chippewa Steel opened the 2022-23 season with a win over the Johnstown Tomahawks on Wednesday 6-1. All NAHL teams are participating in the NAHL Showcase this week in Blaine, Minnesota as a scouting opportunity for players. It is the 19th year of the tournament.
Kade Nielsen and Eau Claire's Own Joe Kelly each scored two goals in the contest.
The Steel have three more games scheduled for the Showcase, starting with the Corpus Christi IceRays on Thursday afternoon.