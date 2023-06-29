 Skip to main content
Chippewa Steel goalie Gajan drafted by Blackhawks

Adam Gajan

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Chippewa Steel goaltender Adam Gajan was selected 35th overall in the second round of the 2023 NHL Draft by the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday.

Gajan is the first Steel player in the franchise's history to be selected in the NHL Draft and he is the third highest NAHL draftee in league history.

The University of Minnesota - Duluth commit had a stellar season with the Steel with a save percentage of 91.7 and 19 wins. His breakout performance for Slovakia at the World Junior Championships rose his draft stock. Gajan was the first goalie selected in this year's NHL Draft.

