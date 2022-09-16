Chippewa Steel improve to 3-0

BLAINE, Minn. (WQOW) - Four goals in the second period helped the Chippewa Steel defeat the Northeast Generals 5-1 Friday and improve to 3-0 on the season.
The Steel have won all three games it has played at the North American Hockey League's Showcase event at the Super Rink in Blaine, Minnesota.
Northeast scored the lone goal of the opening period, then the Steel scored four times in a 11-minute span as Cody Kempf, Bryceon Lago, Joe Kelly and Kade Nielsen each lit the lamp.
Matthew Brille scored the final goal of the game in the third period.
The Steel close out the NAHL Showcase with a battle against the Austin Bruins on Saturday before returning home on Thursday.