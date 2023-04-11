Chippewa Steel pumped to host playoff game

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - The wait is finally over for Chippewa Steel fans.
After earning a road win Saturday in Alaska, the Steel are postseason bound for the first time in franchise history. The team will open the North American Hockey League's Robertson Cup playoffs later this month.
The Steel's opponent for the opening round will be determined following this weekend's final games of the regular season. Chippewa hosts the MN Wilderness on Friday and Saturday. The Steel could face the Wilderness or the Wisconsin Windigo based on the results.
The Steel will be the road team for the first two games of the best-of-five format in the opening round of the playoffs.