Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Chippewa River at Eau Claire affecting Eau Claire County.

.Warm temperatures will melt snowpack and increase river flows.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO
EARLY MONDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Chippewa River at Eau Claire.

* WHEN...From late tonight to early Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 775.0 feet, Some downtown businesses begin getting
water in their basements.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1100 AM CDT Tuesday, the stage was 771.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tonight to a crest of 774.5 feet early Thursday
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Saturday
afternoon.
- Flood stage is 773.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
774.5 feet on 06/02/1938.

&&

Chippewa Steel pumped to host playoff game

  • Updated
  • 0

After securing their first playoff berth in franchise history Saturday, the Chippewa Steel are excited to bring playoff hockey to Chippewa Area Ice Arena this month.

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - The wait is finally over for Chippewa Steel fans.

After earning a road win Saturday in Alaska, the Steel are postseason bound for the first time in franchise history. The team will open the North American Hockey League's Robertson Cup playoffs later this month.

Members of the Chippewa Steel spoke Tuesday about securing the franchise's first NAHL playoff berth.

The Steel's opponent for the opening round will be determined following this weekend's final games of the regular season. Chippewa hosts the MN Wilderness on Friday and Saturday. The Steel could face the Wilderness or the Wisconsin Windigo based on the results.

The Steel will be the road team for the first two games of the best-of-five format in the opening round of the playoffs.

Find more information about the Robertson Cup Playoffs here

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

Tags

