Chippewa Valley figure skaters find passion, global opportunity through elite team

MINNEAPOLIS (WQOW) - They grew up figure skating in Eau Claire, and now, they're getting ready to compete in Switzerland.
Elk Mound High School senior Paige Southworth and Eau Claire Memorial High School junior Ella Piltz will compete for Northernettes Junior Team at the Tissot Neuchatel Trophy in Neuchatel, Switzerland, in February. The event features some of the strongest junior level teams in the world.
Northernettes Junior is based in Minneapolis and features mostly Twin Cities athletes. Southworth and Piltz are the exception, driving three hours three times a week from Eau Claire for practice.
Catch the full story Sunday on the 10 PM Report