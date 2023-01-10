Chippewa Valley Nordic hosts hundreds for home invite

ALTOONA (WQOW)- Chippewa Valley Nordic hosted 200 skiiers from Wisconsin and Minnesota on Tuesday night for a cross country ski invite at Tower Ridge County Park, and the boys high school home team came away with a win.
The boys team finished first with a low score of 7, led by Jack Dahlby in 13:50. His teammate Kristian Hudacek finished two seconds behind in second place. Two Lake City/Red Wing skiiers took 3rd and 4th, and Chippewa Valley's Aidan Ecker finished 5th.
In the girls high school race, Chippewa Valley's Fran Peterson came out on top in 15:15.6. Anna Gilmer of Winona took 2nd, followed by Chippewa Valley's Madyson Rosenberger in 3rd. Two Winona skiiers rounded out the top five.
Winona won the girls team championship with 11 points, two below Chippewa Valley with 13.
