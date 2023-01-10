 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT THURSDAY JANUARY 12...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Fine Particulate Matter which will remain in
effect until 12:00 AM CDT Thursday, January 12. This advisory
affects people in Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire, Pepin,
Pierce, Polk and St. Croix counties.

Due to stagnant winds and moisture from snowmelt, enhanced Fine
Particulate Matter concentrations are being trapped near the
surface. The air quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY
FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with heart or lung disease,
older adults, and children should reduce prolonged or heavy
exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Total snow accumulations of less
than one inch and ice accumulations of a few hundredths of an
inch.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and
southeast Minnesota and northwest and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

Chippewa Valley Nordic hosts hundreds for home invite

Chippewa Valley Nordic Invite 2023

ALTOONA (WQOW)- Chippewa Valley Nordic hosted 200 skiiers from Wisconsin and Minnesota on Tuesday night for a cross country ski invite at Tower Ridge County Park, and the boys high school home team came away with a win.

The boys team finished first with a low score of 7, led by Jack Dahlby in 13:50. His teammate Kristian Hudacek finished two seconds behind in second place. Two Lake City/Red Wing skiiers took 3rd and 4th, and Chippewa Valley's Aidan Ecker finished 5th.

In the girls high school race, Chippewa Valley's Fran Peterson came out on top in 15:15.6. Anna Gilmer of Winona took 2nd, followed by Chippewa Valley's Madyson Rosenberger in 3rd. Two Winona skiiers rounded out the top five.

Winona won the girls team championship with 11 points, two below Chippewa Valley with 13.

FULL TEAM SCORES

HS Boys:

 

 

1 CVN

7

 

2 LC/RW

25

 

3 Winona

26

* Higher 4th place finisher

4 Hayward

26

 

5 Spooner

65

 

 

HS Girls

1 Winona

  11

2 CVN

13

3Hayward

35

4 Spooner

INC

LC/RW

INC

Full individual results from the high school races can be found in the file at the bottom of this article.

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com

