Chippewa Valley wrestlers advance to second day of state tournament

MADISON (WQOW)- Many area wrestlers are moving on to day two of the WIAA State Individual Wrestling Tournament in Madison.
In Division 1, reigning state champion Brayten Casey and his teammate and state-runner up Kellan Aure of Menomonie have advanced. Eau Claire North's Shelly Bulman and Cadott's Iszy Sonnentag both advanced in the girls tournament.
Kellen Aure wins his opening match at 132, 16-0. Brayten Casey wins by pin at 113. @MHSMustangs1 @WQOW pic.twitter.com/Tcip8Jw2Ow— Nick Tabbert WQOW News 18 (@news18tabbert) February 23, 2023
Shelly Bulman wins by pin for @ECN_wrestling to advance to the quarterfinals. @WQOW pic.twitter.com/8tGtC0YbIo— Nick Tabbert WQOW News 18 (@news18tabbert) February 23, 2023
Division 2 and 3 preliminaries and girls quarterfinals take place Thursday night. The tournament continues Friday with consolation, quarterfinals and semifinals matches.