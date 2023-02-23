 Skip to main content
Chippewa Valley wrestlers advance to second day of state tournament

  • Updated
  • 0
Menomonie's Kellen Aure advances to day two

Menomonie's Kellen Aure advanced to day two of the state wrestling tournament with two wins on Thursday, February 23.

MADISON (WQOW)- Many area wrestlers are moving on to day two of the WIAA State Individual Wrestling Tournament in Madison.

In Division 1, reigning state champion Brayten Casey and his teammate and state-runner up Kellan Aure of Menomonie have advanced. Eau Claire North's Shelly Bulman and Cadott's Iszy Sonnentag both advanced in the girls tournament.

Division 2 and 3 preliminaries and girls quarterfinals take place Thursday night. The tournament continues Friday with consolation, quarterfinals and semifinals matches.

State tournament brackets can be found here.

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com

Tags

