Chippewa's Chaffee becomes youngest women's world horseshoe champion

MONROE, LA (WQOW)- Ringers have turned into a ring for Chippewa Falls native Sarah Chaffee.
Chaffee won the 2022 Women's World Horseshoe Pitching Championship on Saturday in Monroe, Louisiana, becoming the youngest women's division world champion in history at just 15 years old.
Chaffee, who was the No. 1 ranked thrower entering the world tournament, backed it up with a 15-0 performance and a ringer percentage of 86.48. She scored a total of 622 points, the only competitor to eclipse the 600-point mark in the tournament.
It is the first women's division world championship for Chaffee, who made the jump from the junior to adult division this year. Chaffee previously was the two-time reigning World Junior champion.
Full stats and results from the World Horseshoe Championships can be found here.