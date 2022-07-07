Chris Iliopoulos named UW-Stout head softball coach

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - Chris Iliopoulos is no longer the interim head coach of the Blue Devils softball team.
University of Wisconsin-Stout Athletic Director Duey Naatz announced Wednesday Iliopoulos is the leader of the program. after doubling Stout's win total from the previous season.
"Chris is a hard-worker and a relentless recruiter," Naatz said in a news release. "During the interview process Chris demonstrated to the committee that he is ready and committed to being the head coach. We look forward to watching the Blue Devils softball program excel in the upcoming years."
Iliopolous served as interim head coach last season. He joined the program in 2018 as an assistant coach.
During the 2021-22 season, Stout won 12 games and saw three players - senior outfielder Korin Hall, sophomore third baseman Kayli Pfeffer and sophomore catcher Lexy Kupczak - earn all-Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference honors.
Iliopoulos is the fifth head coach in program history, which dates back to 1992.