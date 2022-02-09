Clutch defense late lifts Blue Devils over Blugolds

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- After a back-and-forth battle for much of the second half, clutch defense lifted the Blue Devils late to a victory over the Blugolds 94-89 on Wednesday night.
Stout started slow, but charged back to take a lead as much as ten points in the first half. Damage control by the Blugolds got them back to a five-point game at halftime.
The second half was a back-and-forth battle, with three-pointers dropping left and right from both squads. Down one-point late, Michael Casper drilled a three for the Blugolds to take back the lead by one point.
On the following possession, Carter Hanke was fouled and made both free throws to go up four points. A missed layup on the other end from Stout gave the Blugolds the ball back, but the Blue Devils trapped Casper near the sideline, forcing him to pass into a turnover and allowing Brody Fox to score a layup to cut the deficit to two points. On the next inbound play, Casper again turned it over off the leg of a defender, sending the ball right to Lovell Williams who scored the game-tying and-one layup. He converted the three-point play and took the lead back for Stout, lifting them to a victory.
"Anytime you can kind of squeak one out like that, I think it really builds character," said Jim Lake, Stout head coach. "We've been on the wrong end of a couple of those, so I think it was really good for our psyche."
"We work on those situations every day in practice, so when we can translate that, it just makes us feel good when that hard work translates and we see the results on the court," said Lovell Williams, Blue Devils guard.
Stout moves to 6-5 in WIAC play and currently sit 4th in the men's standings. The Blugolds remain in 7th place at 3-9 in league play.