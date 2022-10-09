Colfax/Elk Mound freshman Kongshaug set for first state golf trip

(WQOW)- It's not common for freshman golfers to qualify for the state tournament, but three of them across the state will compete at the Division 2 tournament, one of them from the Chippewa Valley.
Colfax/Elk Mound's Belle Kongshaug will make her first trip to state this week after becoming the top individual qualifier with a 2nd place finish at the Northwestern sectional last week.
Kongshaug is the lone representative for Colfax/Elk mound at state this year, just two years after the co-op formed and began competing.
Kongshaug says her shot at state is a credit to the team's quick improvement as a whole.
"Obviously it feels really good going to state, really exciting," Kongshaug said. "It's kind of like a reward for all the work that we put in."
"It's big strides in a short amount of time," said Ryan Krall, Colfax/Elk Mound's head coach. "She's kind of a once in a lifetime kind of kid. I think that expectations are one thin, but I think being able to produce when you have expectations is another, and she's done it."
Kongshaug will tee off at 10:20 a.m. Monday at University Ridge in Madison. She, as well as other area golfers will compete in the two-day tournament that runs through Tuesday.