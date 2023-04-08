College tournament highlights resurgence of rugby in community

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- The sport of rugby continues to grow worldwide and in the Badger State, and several Wisconsin schools got to showcase it for fans in Eau Claire on Saturday.
UW-Eau Claire's Men's Rugby Club hosted the annual Ironman 7's tournament at Bollinger Fields with four other UW System schools participating. Dozens of fans turned out to see the action.
The interest in Rugby has continued to grow around Eau Claire since the onset of the pandemic. The Blugolds were thrilled to see a strong turnout for the tournament.
"What's better than sitting outside in the sunshine on a Saturday afternoon, drinking a couple of adult beverages at a game?" Blugolds junior Croix Wilde said. "You cannot complain watching a rugby game."
"When I started playing, it was a niche sport, and now it's becoming such a big thing that we're running out of space for people to hang out," Blugolds coach Nic Schroeder said. "We have probably three or four times the amount of people here watching and playing than we did the first tournament back (from the pandemic)."
It's a sign of the sport's resurgence since COVID-19 arrived. Along with more fans showing up, more players are trying out to play.
"We thought 2020 was going to kill the sport," Blugolds coach Matt Krische said. "2021 was a very low year, we had maybe ten guys come out to play. Last year we had 30. The word is building about it, and these are the teams we're gonna play every single year, so building this relationship only helps grow the sport of rugby throughout Wisconsin."
The Blugolds did not win any matches on Saturday but will look to rebound at a national qualifying tournament in Cottage Grove on April 15.